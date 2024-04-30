Gunman kills six worshippers in mosque in Afghanistan

Islamabad, April 30 (IANS/DPA) At least six civilians were killed and one injured in a shooting attack on a mosque in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, officials confirmed.

According to a statement by Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani, an unknown gunman opened fire on worshippers inside the mosque located in the Guzara district on Monday evening.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) condemned the attack and stressed the urgency of investigations to identify the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Since the Taliban's seized power in August 2021, attacks have significantly reduced in the war-torn country.

However, so-called Islamic State offshoots are still considered to be active in the country and also claim attacks from time to time.

