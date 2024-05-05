Afghanistan Consul General Zakia Wardak Resigns After DRI Intercepts Her With Gold Worth Rs 18 Crore at Mumbai Airport

Afghanistan Consul General Zakia Wardak resigned on Saturday, alleging “unfair targeting” and attempts at “defamation” after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai intercepted her with 25 kg of allegedly smuggled gold, worth over Rs 18 crore, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport last week.

Wardak posted a statement on ‘X’ announcing her resignation on Saturday (May 4). Last week, the DRI caught the 58-year-old with foreign-origin gold while she was travelling from Dubai to India. Wardak was, however, not arrested owing to the diplomatic immunity she enjoys due to her position.

According to sources, Wardak and her son arrived at Mumbai airport on an Emirates flight from Dubai on April 25. She opted for the green channel, indicating that she did not have anything to declare before Customs officials.

In a statement announcing her decision to step down from her post effective Sunday, Ms. Wardak said, "Over the past year, I have encountered numerous personal attacks and defamation not only directed towards me but also towards my close family and extended relatives."

"These attacks, which appear to be organized, have severely impacted my ability to effectively operate in my role and have demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society who strive to modernize and bring positive change amidst ongoing propaganda campaigns," she said.

"The persistent and coordinated nature of these attacks, aimed at defaming my character and undermining my efforts, have surpassed a tolerable threshold. It has become increasingly clear that the public narrative is unfairly targeting the only female representative within this system, rather than focusing on constructive assistance and support," she alleged.

"I sincerely hope for a future where women in leadership roles are supported and respected, where opportunities for progress are embraced rather than met with hostility and defamation. My commitment to advocating for positive change remains unwavering despite this decision," she said.

The diplomat was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan, which was replaced by the Taliban in 2021. India still works with the appointees of the Ghani government.