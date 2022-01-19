U-19 World Cup: 6 Team India players tests positive for COVID-19

Many members of the India Under 19 team, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed, have contracted Covid-19 and have been put in isolation. As per a Cricbuzz report, , half a dozen players in the Indian camp have tested positive and it was not easy to field a proper XI for the second game of the Under 19 World Cup. Luckily for the Indian team, the International Cricket Council has allowed a 17-member squad for the tournament. Apart from Dhull and Rasheed, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Vasu Vats are understandably in isolation. So bad is the situation, the team management has had to send coaches to the field to give drinks to the players.

India began their ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup campaign with a win against South Africa in their opener at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. Being sent to bat first, India were bowled out for 232 in 46.5 overs, setting a target of 233 runs. With their openers disappointing, captain Yash Dhull played a crucial knock, smashing 82 runs off 100 balls. He also hammered 11 fours during his innings. Shaik Rasheed and Kaushal Tambe also made noteworthy contributions, registering 31 runs off 54 balls and 35 runs off 44 deliveries respectively.