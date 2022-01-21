U-19 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan to join England in quarter-finals

Pakistan edged out Afghanistan to join England in the Super League quarter-finals as defending champions Bangladesh bounced back from defeat against the Young Lions with a victory over Canada in the Under-19 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the UAE now face a crunch game against Bangladesh to decide who will join Prest's men in the quarter-finals from Group A.

Afghanistan are in a similar position after leaving themselves too much to do in pursuit of 240 to beat Pakistan and must beat Zimbabwe on Saturday to progress in the top two from Group C.

Pakistan booked their place in the Super League quarter-finals after making it two wins from two with a 24-run victory over Afghanistan.

Pakistan scored 239/9 in the 50 overs and then restricted Afghanistan for 215/9 to move into next round.

In another match, the 2020 ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup winners Bangladesh bounced back from defeat to England in their opener with a dominant eight-wicket triumph over Canada.

The holders were skittled for 97 against the Young Lions in their opener but were put into the field by Canada at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts and Nevis.

The reigning champions will now face a straight shoot-out against the UAE on Saturday to see who will join England in the Super League quarter-finals.

