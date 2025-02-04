Burj Khalifa View From Space: NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Shares Picture of World’s Tallest Building

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Don Pettit has shared a stunning photo of the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, taken from space. The photo features the iconic skyscraper in Dubai's night sky.

NASA Astronaut Don Pettit, on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), posted a picture on X. “Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building from space,” Pettit wrote as he posted an image.

Burj Khalifa From Space

Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building from space. pic.twitter.com/qK9rMmPbd7 — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) February 2, 2025

Earlier, Pettit also shared a picture of Earth from space taken from the ISS. He often shared visuals from above. Pettit was launched to the International Space Station aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft. He was accompanied by Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.