Burj Khalifa View From Space: NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Shares Picture of World’s Tallest Building

Published: February 4, 2025 12:49 PM

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Don Pettit has shared a stunning photo of the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, taken from space. The photo features the iconic skyscraper in Dubai's night sky.

NASA Astronaut Don Pettit, on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS), posted a picture on X. “Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building from space,” Pettit wrote as he posted an image.

Earlier, Pettit also shared a picture of Earth from space taken from the ISS. He often shared visuals from above. Pettit was launched to the International Space Station aboard the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft. He was accompanied by Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner.

