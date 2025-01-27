Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 From Space: NASA Astronaut Don Pettit Shares Stunning Images From ISS

The gathering for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was visible from the International Space Station (ISS). NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared breathtaking images of the event, taken from space during the night.

Pettit posted the images on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, captioning them: "2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit."

2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit. pic.twitter.com/l9YD6o0Llo — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) January 26, 2025

The photos show the dazzling "city of tents" near the Sangam, where crores of devotees had gathered. The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 144 years, is globally renowned for its immense spiritual significance and massive congregation of pilgrims, including celebrities, industrialists, and politicians, who come to take a holy dip in the Sangam.

Captured by the ISS, which orbits Earth at a speed of 28,000 km/h, the event's glow was recorded using its high-powered cameras. The striking images have since gone viral on the internet, drawing awe and admiration from people worldwide.