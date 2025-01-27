Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Amit Shah Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam (Watch Video)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Monday during the ongoing Maha Kumbh. Accompanied by prominent seers, Shah performed the ritual around 1 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a separate dip in the sacred waters, amidst the resonating chants of mantras.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TH2MFFgwA5 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2025

'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture. Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony. Today, I am eager to take a dip in the confluence and seek the blessings of the saints in this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj, Amit Shah said in a post X.

Since its inauguration on January 13 with Paush Purnima, the Maha Kumbh has drawn over 110 million devotees to Prayagraj within the first two weeks, according to reports on Sunday. The Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge, continues to be a vital spiritual hub for pilgrims seeking purification and moksha through the sacred ritual of the holy dip.

