Uttarakhand CM honours 'Loktantra Senani', increases honorarium from Rs 16,000 to 20,000; dependents to get pension funds

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday honoured the people of the state who fought against the Emergency in 1975 at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said, "The dependents of Loktantra Senani will also be given pension fund, for this a government order has been issued. The honorarium of Loktantra Senani has been increased from Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000. He said that arrangements would be made so that everyone can know about the contribution of Loktantra Senani of Uttarakhand during the emergency".

"Whatever demands have been given by the Loktantra Senani, work will be done on them with all seriousness", said CM Dhami.

The Uttarakhand CM also met with the Loktantra Senani and said, "It was my good fortune that today I got the opportunity to honour the Loktantra Senani who protected India's democracy during the National Emergency. The country can never forget the sacrifices made by the democracy fighters during the Emergency. When the Emergency was imposed, its opposition was not limited to political people only, but at that time there was resentment in the minds of the people."

Chief Minister Dhami said that the value of democracy in normal life is known when someone takes away democratic rights.

"During the Emergency, all the people of the country started feeling that everything had been taken away from them. For this, a joint struggle front was formed by the students of other universities including Lucknow University, BHU and Allahabad University, which was supported by the big leaders of that time including Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh, Atal Bihari Bajpai. The result of that struggle was that democracy was restored in the country", stated the Chief Minister.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has proved its potential in the whole world. Today, under his able leadership, continuous work is being done to empower every Indian, be it a Dalit, a woman, a farmer, a disabled person or a youth. Every section is being empowered in the country".

While wishing good health and longevity to all the democracy fighters, the Chief Minister said that being the chief servant of the state, he would always continue to work in the same way to strengthen democracy. He expressed hope that he will continue to get the guidance and blessings of the democracy fighters in the same way.

Former Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that future generations should be aware of the efforts made by Loktantra Senani to protect democracy, for this, the efforts made by them to protect democracy should be made public. There should be programs for this at the district level as well. He expressed hope that Loktantra Senani will continue to work in the same spirit.

Koshiyari added, "It is a good thing in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami that he respects the elders and for the development of the state, the blessings of the elders of his long tenure are with him. Blessings of Loktantra Senani are with him."

On the occasion, the Loktantra Senani of Uttarakhand also shared their experiences during the Emergency and also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Also, the President of Uttarakhand Loktantra Senani Sangathan K Aggarwal, General Secretary Girish Kandpal, Ranjit Singh Jala, Vijay Kumar Mehar, Yograj Pasi, Prem Badakoti, Hayat Singh Mehra and other democracy fighters were present.

The Emergency was declared in 1975 by the government of Indira Gandhi and was in effect for 21 months. The reasons for the declaration were cited as risks to national security and poor economic conditions.

