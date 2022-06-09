UAE defeat Thailand by 6 wickets to qualify for U19 Women's T20 WC

Captain Theertha Satish's unbeaten 38 and a collective bowling performance helped UAE win by 6 wickets against Thailand and qualify for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, on Thursday.

After choosing to bat, Thailand struggled as they lost four wickets in the powerplay for 22 runs. Phannita Maya held fort by scoring a 39-ball 40, a knock that featured six boundaries.

Left-arm seamer Mahika Gaur (2-11) and leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh (2-16) picked two wickets apiece to restrict Thailand to 84-8 in 20 overs.

In reply, Thai captain Thipatcha Putthawong dismissed Lavanya Keny for a six-ball duck and Sunida Chaturongrattana cut short Samaira Dharnidharka's 14-ball stay at the crease as UAE wobbled at 27-2 in the fifth over.

However, Theertha Satish led her side from the front scoring an unbeaten 38 and forging a 53-run partnership with Vaishnave Mahesh (21) for the third wicket to take UAE to the brink of qualification.

Mahesh was dismissed by Nanthita Boonsukham before Putthawong returned to snuff out Mahika Gaur LBW but the UAE eventually completed the chase in the 18th over to seal their fate.

Theertha Satish was adjudged player-of-the-match for her run-a-ball 38.

( With inputs from ANI )

