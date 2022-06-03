UAE dismantle Bhutan on Day 1 of U-19 Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifier

Power-packed batting display by skipper Theertha Satish took UAE to a 160-run run victory over Bhutan on the opening day of ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

Theertha Satish muscled a boundary-laden 94 to power the UAE to 202 before their bowlers restricted Bhutan to 42 for seven.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the UAE raced to 50 inside the first five overs, helped along by a portion of extras from Bhutan's seamers. As she often does, left-handed Satish peppered the leg-side boundary, as fellow opener Lavanya Keny held strong at the other end.

At 102 for no loss at the halfway mark of their innings, the UAE were eyeing a total in the region of 200. Satish and Keny were not to disappoint as they kept the run rate hovering around ten runs an over.

Satish fell in the last over with the score on 185 before Keny closed out the innings with a pair of fours to get UAE past 200.

In the second innings, tall left-armer Mahika Gaur wasn't feeling particularly charitable, bowling two maidens on the trot. Soon after Bhutan's captain Ngawang Choden struck the first boundary of Bhutan's chase, her opening partner Pema Yangchen was bowled by Siya Gokhale.

Choden would follow her back to the dugout in the ninth over after she too was bowled by Samaira Dharnidharka.

The second half of Bhutan's reply mirrored their first ten overs as they eventually fell 160 runs short of the UAE's imposing total with Rishitha Rajith picking up two wickets in her two overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

