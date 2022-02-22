UAE, Ireland qualify for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

UAE and Ireland qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 by winning their respective semi-finals in Oman on Tuesday. Fine innings from Vriitya Aravind and Muhammad Waseem saw the UAE post an imposing total of 175-7. In reply, Nepal collapsed as Ahmed Raza claimed a maiden five-wicket haul. In the other semifinal, Oman got nowhere closer to Ireland's total of 165-7 to eventually lose by 56 runs.

The last time UAE made it to the global showpiece event was in 2014. For Ireland, the only Full Member nation in Qualifier A, it will be their seventh appearance at the global showpiece event. The two winning teams took the 13th and 14th spots for the tournament in Australia later this year, with the last two places to be decided at the Qualifier B in July. T20 World Cup is set to commence on October 16. The mega event will witness the participation of 12 teams in the finals of the tournament. This is the very first time that Australia have been given the opportunity to host a mega event. Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney are a few venues where the matches will be played.

