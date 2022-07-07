UAE T20 League: Glazers sign up Tom Moody as Director of Cricket

Tom Moody has been appointed as team director by the Glazers in the UAE T20 league. The Australian, the head coach of SunRisers Hyderabad team in the IPL last year, and also part of set-ups in England, West Indies and Sri Lanka, has been assigned with the task of putting together the team and coaches.

The league is expected to announce soon the allocation of franchises to each investor, although Knight Riders have already declared having purchased the Abu Dhabi team. The Capri team has been allocated Sharjah and Dubai will be GMR's base.The league also will announce rules for signing players outside of a draft, which it proposes to hold going forward. Each team will be allowed to sign four-five players of their choice.With 32 games, IL T20 will run from January 6 to February 12.