The World is waiting for this announcement' Tom Moody on India's World Cup Squad

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody has heightened the excitement surrounding the event by stating that this announcement is eagerly anticipated worldwide, particularly by the opposition teams, as most of them have already unveiled their 15-member squads.

The Men's Selection panel, headed by Ajit Agarkar, is set to reveal the official Indian squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 on September 5. Over the weekend, Agarkar travelled to Sri Lanka to consult with team captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid on the final 15-player roster.

Speculation is rife regarding the physical fitness of KL Rahul, the team's senior middle-order batsman. While he's sitting out the early matches of the Asia Cup 2023, recent updates suggest he should be fit to participate in the Super 4 stage.

India's probable 15-member squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Reserves: Tilak Varma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson