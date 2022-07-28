UAE to host Asia Cup 2022, after Sri Lanka pull out due to political crisis

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup has been officially moved out of Sri Lanka and to the UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will serve as the hosts of the marquee multi-nation tournament, which will be played in middle-east Asia in its originally chalked out days between August 27 and September 11. "Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to UAE," a release from the Asian Cricket Council read.

Sri Lanka recently hosted Australia for a bi-lateral assignment and are currently engaged with Pakistan for a Test series. But things changed drastically over the last fortnight, with the President of the country having fled and a new President installed. The country has been on a boil with protests witnessed against the political establishment."We were really looking forward to hosting our Asian neighbours in Sri Lanka for the much-anticipated Asia Cup," SLC President Shammi Silva said. "While I fully stand by the ACC's decision to shift the Asia Cup to UAE considering the current context and magnitude of the event, Sri Lanka cricket will work closely with the ACC and the Emirates Cricket Board to ensure that we still have an exciting edition of the Asia Cup"The six-team Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format this year as a precursor to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

