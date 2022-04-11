USA qualifies directly for 2024 men's T20 World Cup

USA Cricket fans have reasons to rejoice as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has awarded an automatic qualification for Men's T20 World Cup in 2024. The US team (men's) is now guaranteed to appear in what could be their first ever World Cup appearance, although both their men's and women's sides have a chance to qualify for the events themselves.

USA head coach J Arun Kumar said, "We are delighted to receive confirmation from the ICC that we will gain automatic qualification for the historic 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be co-hosted here in USA with the West Indies. For USA to play in the expanded 20 team T20 World Cup on home soil is going to be ground-breaking and historic for cricket as the sport continues to expand around the world and we're really looking to being a part of it in 2024."

After its board meeting in Dubai, the ICC said 12 teams will qualify automatically for the event. The top eight teams from the 2022 Twenty World Cup (in October-November in Australia) event will be joined by the two host members, West Indies and USA. Two more qualifiers will be based on the ranking as of November 14, 2022, with the remaining eight spots to be decided through a regional qualification process with Africa, Asia and Europe each qualifying two teams and Americas and EAP one each.