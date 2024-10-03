Usman Qadir Announces His Retirement From Pakistan Cricket At 31

Usman Qadir has bid adieu to international cricket at 31. The leg-spinner took to his handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make his decision official.Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, recently represented the Dolphins in the Champions Cup, with his last international appearance coming at the 2023 Asian Games.

Usman Qadir has been in and out of the T20I squad since debuting in 2020. Before his international debut, he had some key stints with Lahore Qalandars and Western Australia, with the latter eventually leading to a deal with the Perth Scorchers. After his successful spell Down Under, he expressed his desire to represent Australia.

"No more Pakistan. I want to play for Australia definitely, 100 per cent. Because I did not get any chances in Pakistan. There is politics. Hopefully I will get citizenship in two years’ time," Qadir had told Sydney Morning Herald back in 2018. He had also accused PCB of mismanaging a thumb injury he had sustained in 2022 during a T20I contest against England at home.