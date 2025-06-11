Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Blazing 190 Off Just 90 Balls Ahead of England Tour

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who created a sensation with his explosive batting in IPL 2025, delivered another brilliant performance. He scored 190 runs off just 90 balls in a warm-up match at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Tuesday, ahead of the India U-19 team's tour of England. Once again, his batting drew the attention of the cricketing world.

Vaibhav, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was selected for the India U-19 squad. The team will tour England from June 24 to July 23 and play five ODIs and one 50-over practice match. On this tour, Vaibhav will open the innings alongside India U-19 captain Ayush Mhatre.

Vaibhav, the youngest player to score a century in IPL history, began playing Indian cricket at the age of 12. He also holds the record for the youngest debut in the Ranji Trophy. However, he rose to prominence after scoring a 35-ball century against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans during IPL 2025.

In the practice match at the NCA, Vaibhav displayed the same aggressive style that made him famous. He struck massive sixes over long-on and midwicket. A video of his innings is now going viral on social media.