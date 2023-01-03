Venkatesh Prasad out of contention for chief selector post

Chetan Sharma will continue as the chief selector, while his committee might see some new faces, as 13 ex- Indian cricketers have been shortlisted for the remaining vacant posts.

According to the report the Ashok Malhotra led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) conductred several interviews for to fill up the vacant positions, Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, Amay Khurasia, Ajay Ratra, SS Das, S Sharath and Connor Williams were among those who appeared for the interviews by the CAC on Monday. Venkatesh Prasad who was rumoured to be the frontrunner to the position of the chief selector, was not even shortlisted among the final candidates.