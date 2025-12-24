Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams 36-Ball 100, Second Fastest Hundred in List A Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi entered his name in the history books on Wednesday (December 24) by scoring the second-fastest century in List A cricket by an Indian batter. The 14-year-old left-handed batter from Samastipur needed just 36 balls on Wednesday to score a century for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh at JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi. Sooryvanshi, who is the vice-captain of Bihar’s Vijay Hazare Trophy team, has slammed 10 fours and eight sixes so far.He completed his century by taking a single on the first ball of the 12th over. The record of scoring the fastest century in List A cricket by an Indian batter is in the name of Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh.

The world record for scoring the fastest century in List A cricket is in the name of Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk. The former Delhi Capitals star needed just 29 balls to reach the 100-run mark for South Australia against Tasmania in Adelaide on October 8, 2023.Vaibhav is also the youngest batter in the world to score a century in List A cricket. The Rajasthan Royals star is 14 years and 272 days old as of December 24, 2025. In the process, Suryavanshi equalled the record for the second-most sixes in a Vijay Hazare Trophy innings, drawing level with Narayan Jagadeesan, who had struck 15 sixes against the same opponent, Arunachal Pradesh, in 2022.

Fastest List A centuries by an Indian: