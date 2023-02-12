Vinod Kambli accused of domestic violence, wife files FIR against cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli's wife has filed a complaint against him for allegedly abusing and assaulting her reportedly under the influence of alcohol in Bandra West.

As per a TOI report, FIR has been registered under IPC section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (insult). He is accused of allegedly throwing the handle of a cooking pan on his wife Andrea because of which she suffered head injury. The incident occurred when Kambli stepped into his flat drunk and hurled abuses at his wife. The incident was witnessed by his son (12). Kambli rushed into the kitchen and returned with the pan handle and threw it at his wife.

Kambli was one of the emerging stars in Indian cricket during 90s having made a sensational start to his career. In the first seven Tests of his career, Kambli amassed 793 runs at an average of 113.29, including two double centuries. But leading a flashy lifestyle proved to a distraction for Kambli, and after making a total of nine comebacks into the team, the door finally shut on the former left-handed batter.