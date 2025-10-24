Virat Kohli Mobbed by Fans at Sydney Airport Ahead of India vs Australia 3rd ODI (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Virat Kohli was surrounded by fans at Sydney Airport on Friday as Team India arrived for the third ODI against Australia. Supporters crowded the arrival area to catch a glimpse of the former India captain. Some managed autographs while others took quick selfies. Kohli patiently interacted with fans before heading out.

Virat Kohli was mobbed by fans at Sydney airport for selfies and autographs.



No one has come close to any cricketer except Virat no doubt he is the most loved and popular cricketer 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZSwH8HhUWA — ` (@KohliHood) October 24, 2025

India’s opener Rohit Sharma offered some resistance with 73 runs off 97 balls in the second ODI, but Kohli registered back-to-back ducks for the first time in his international career. The unusual failure has raised questions about the veteran batsman’s ODI future.

This could be the last time Kohli and Rohit play an ODI series in Australia, as no tours are scheduled for the coming years. The third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground is expected to be competitive. India has won just one of their last five ODIs at the venue. A loss would mean a series whitewash.