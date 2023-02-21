Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

New Delhi, Feb 21 Kashmir's Wasim Iqbal smashed fastest fifty in the domestic circuit of the differently abled cricket in India and helped his side Indian Sultans register a 68-run win over Indian Royals in the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh T20 Cup in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

Wasim played a blistering knock of 82 runs in 30 balls with the help of nine boundaries and six sixes.

He improved his earlier record of fastest fifty (50 runs in 17 balls to 51 runs in 17 balls).

India's top differently abled cricketers have been grouped in four teams - formed by the Differently-Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) - for the T20 Cup in Chhattisgarh.

Batting first, Indian Sultans scored 208 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

In reply, Indian Royals could only touch the mark of 140 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

