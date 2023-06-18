Watch: Sussex's Bradley Currie takes stunning catch in T20 match against Hampshire

Sussex [UK], June 18 : In the Vitality T20 Blast match between Sussex and Hampshire on Friday, fans witnessed an astonishing catch. Bradley Currie, who made his debut for Sussex in the T20 Cricket took a brilliant catch which left the spectators in awe.

Hampshire needed 23 runs off 11 balls and Tymal Mills of Sussex was bowling the 19th over when the batsman of Hampshire swing his bat and hit the ball towards the leg side. At first, it felt like the ball is going all the way for a six but out of nowhere Bradley Currie came and jumped towards his left to catch the ball in mid-air with one hand.

https://twitter.com/SussexCCC/status/1669812393243705347

Bradley Currie, who went on to win the Player of the Match award for his performance against Hampshire in Hove on Friday. He also took three wickets.

Oli Carter and Bradley Currie were the unlikely heroes as Sussex Sharks upset Hampshire Hawks at Hove to claim only their third win in this season's Vitality Blast.

Batting first, Sussex gave a target of 183 losing only six wickets in the first innings. Oli Carter of Sussex scored 64 runs off 33 balls with six boundaries and four sixes.

Sussex's Ravi Bopara scored 30 runs off 29 balls with one boundary and three sixes.

Hampshire failed to chase down the target. They managed to make 177 runs and lost nine wickets.

Hampshire's Liam Dawson scored 59 runs off 34 balls with four boundaries and five sixes.

Joe Weatherley of Hampshire managed to score 33 runs off 28 balls with five boundaries.

In the Vitality T20 league, Sussex is in the ninth position in the league table with six points. They have played nine matches out of which they have won only three and lost six.

Hampshire is fourth in the league table with 10 points. They have played nine matches, winning five and losing four.

