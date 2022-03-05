Watch Video: Alana King gives fitting tribute to Shane Warne, video goes viral

Veteran Australian spinner Shane Warne died on Friday. After his death, he was honored in various ways in all the cricket matches played around the world. The Women's World Cup is currently underway and the match between England and Australia will be played on Saturday. Meanwhile, Alana King of Australia paid special tribute to Shane Warne for taking the wicket. England's Tammy Beaumont was batting when the Australian team was bowling. In the 28th over of the innings, England batter Tammy Beaumont failed to adjust with the stark turn away from her, as she was stumped by wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. After which Alana King pointed towards the black armband, paying her tribute to Warne.

She dedicated the wicket to Shane Warne. King took the wicket on the leg break and Shane Warne was always known for his leg spin. The video of Ilana King's wicket also went viral on social media.