"We can turn it around": Ireland captain Paul Stirling hopeful of denying India series sweep

Dublin [Ireland], August 21 : Ireland captain Paul Stirling said that they didn’t have positives in second the T20I match against India, however, the right-handed batter is hopeful of avoiding a clean sweep in the third and last game of the series.

India clinched three-match T20I series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in the second game. With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Ireland captain also stated that the Indian batters were difficult to bowl in the match.

"We had chances. We didn't quite take it. We had positives for the entire 40 overs. I think we just let them get away in the last few overs. Their batters got going and were difficult to bowl to. We have areas to work on. We can turn it around and hopefully get a win," Paul Stirling said in a post-match presentation.

Earlier, India posted a good total of 185/5 on the back of a classy half-century from opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and some big late hitting from Rinku Singh (38 from 21 deliveries).

Chasing the target, Andrew Balbirnie fought alone and received no support from the other batters, limiting the home side to 152/8 in their 20 overs and losing the critical game.

Balbirnie's 72 gave Ireland some hope with some valuable runs at the top of the order in reply, but Ravi Bishnoi (2/37), Prasidh Krishna (2/29) and Bumrah picked up two wickets each to ensure India registered the victory.

Returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced the rare feat of bowling a maiden in the final over of a T20I inning as India clinched their three-match series against Ireland with an impressive 33-run victory in Dublin on Sunday.

It was Bumrah's second international encounter back from injury, and he once again demonstrated his ability to bowl at the death, picking up a second consecutive two-wicket haul to help his team win.

When Bumrah bowled the final over of the match, he had 37 runs to defend and collected a wicket-maiden (four leg byes were added to the score off the penultimate ball) to give India a dominating 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor