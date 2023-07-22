"We didn't know the conditions that well": India batter Harleen Deol

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 22 : India's man of the match in the final game of the ODI series, Harleen Deol, said that India's initial struggle in the second innings came down to the fact that they were unaware of the conditions.

Bangladesh set India a total of 225 in the first innings. Harleen Deol tried to take the visitors over the line but couldn't as Meghna fell in the final over to end the game. With the unavailibility of the super over the match ended as a draw.

While skipper Harmanpreet lashed out on a couple of decisions that were taken by the umpire, Harleen focused on the struggle of the India batters in the initial phase.

"Actually it was a good wicket to bat on. Initially we were struggling because we didn't know the conditions that well. We were ahead of the game and we got out and then the game turned. Game plan was the same as last game - our players got settled [in the last game], so Harry di went to bat. Today, we lost early wickets so I came in to bat. A lot of confidence comes in after a good knock. Want to take it forward," Harleen said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

India's struggle while chasing 226 was evident after watching, Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia performance in the powerplay. Shafali chipped a shot right into the hands of seamer Marufa Akter for 4(3).

Yastika Bhatia stepped onto the crease at the fall of Shafali's wicket and failed to survive under overcast conditions. Off-break bowler Sultana Khatun trapped Yastika in front of the stumps and the umpire raised the dreaded finger following a loud appeal by the hosts.

The India batter was visibly unhappy with the umpire's decision as she tried to flick the ball deep into the crease but missed a slider. Though the impact was in line with the off stump, there were no replays to say conclusively if the ball was going over the stumps after pitching.

Harleen Deol drove the innings but her efforts with the bat wasn't enough to clinch the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor