We do what we’re told, says Rabada over SA20 clashing with South Africa’s Tests against New Zealand

Johannesburg, Aug 20 South Africa’s fast-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada said the players have no other choice, but to do what they are told over the second season of SA20 league clashing with the side’s two-match Test series against New Zealand next year.

South Africa are scheduled to play two Tests against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Tauranga (February 4-8) and Seddon Park, Hamilton (February 13-17) next year. The series, though, is having a clash with the second season of SA20 league in South Africa.

The clash with SA20 season two of the Test series, for which the players must be in the country in late January, means South Africa will be fielding a makeshift team as a majority of their first-choice players will be featuring in the franchise T20 league at home.

“It is unfortunate that there is a clash. But what can we do as players? We (players) do what we get told. At the end of the day we are going to have to do what we get told. It’s an unfortunate situation. But the show moves on,” Rabada was quoted as saying by IOL Sport.

South Africa's centrally-contracted players are bound to both the national team and the SA20. But Cricket South Africa (CSA) has guaranteed the SA20 first rights to the players over the January window. With the SA20 auction happening in September, it will give some clarity on who will play Tests against New Zealand for head coach Shukri Conrad.

The series against New Zealand will be South Africa's second assignment of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, after playing two Tests against India at home in late December to early January.

