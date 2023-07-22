We expect better level of umpiring: Smriti Mandhana after India ties 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

Mirpur [Bangladesh], July 22 : India opener Smriti Mandhana opened up on disputed umpiring calls in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, resulting in a tie, saying that the umpring could have been better, especailly as the teams did not have access to the DRS.

"In some matches you are really not happy with the decisions and especially when there is no DSR. We kind of expect a better level of umpiring. It was very evident, there was no second thought given when the ball was hitting the pad when our batters were batting, there was no second thought given before raising the finger. I am sure that ICC, BCB, and BCCI will have discussion on his and a neutral umpiring system," Mandhana said during a media interaction.

Mandhana also come out in support of India's captain Harmanpreet, who called the umpiring 'pathetic', saying that things happen at the heat of the moment, which is part and parcel of the game.

“I think, it was a pretty interesting match, both team played a very good brand of cricket. Such matches are good for women’s cricket. What happended in the middle is the part and parcel of the game. When you play for the win, it happen at the heat of the moment," she said, adding, "we can talk about it later but I think, just knowing Harman as a person and knowing that how much she wants to win for India, So when you really want ‘W’ on the board for India then these things happen".

On whether skipper Harmanpreet could be staring at a penalty, the India batter said, "Harleen batted really well therefore she is here. There is no reason for tthat (Harmaanpreet not attending the Press conference). We are no one to sit down and decide on ban, ICC and umpiring panel has the right to decide that."

On the match ending in a tie, Mandhana said, "It is umpires call and boards call to ask for super over, I do not think there is anything of we asking super over. We would love to play super over. I do not think that the question was asked about the super over. To us, but we would have loved to play super over."

With both the teams sharing the spoils after a pulsating series decider at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the series ended on level terms.

With the series locked a one win apiece, both teams went into the decider in the hope of bagging the series.

However, even after 100 overs of attritional and enthralling cricket, the two teams couldn't be separated. Still needing 35 to win the decider and 34 to tie off 8 overs, India lost 6 wickets to be all out for 225.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor