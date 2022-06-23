West Indies Cricket Board launch 60-ball Cricket Tournament 'The 6ixty'

The Caribbean Premier League is all set to launch a brand new format of the T10 cricket game in its 10th season which would ensure to bring in more excitement and fans' involvement. The league would be called '6IXTY' and will have 6 men's teams and 3 women's teams who would play in a 60-ball per side tournament with 'radical new times', CPL announced on its Twitter handle. The innovations include allowing each batting team just six wickets at which point they are all out, rather than the traditional 10.

Each batting team has two powerplay overs but they can “unlock" a third by hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls.The first 30 balls of an innings will bowled from one end as five separate overs before the action switches to the other end for the final 30 balls.And if teams do not bowl their overs within the allotted time a member of their team is removed from the field for the final six balls. The public can also lend a hand in the run-scoring with fans able to vote on the timing of a “Mystery Free Hit" where a batter cannot be dismissed by the bowler. “I am really excited about the innovation, excitement and entertainment that it is going to bring to the fans," said CWI president Ricky Skerritt in a statement.The first edition of The 6ixty will take place from August 24 to 28 at Warner Park in St Kitts.The England and Wales Cricket Board last year introduced a new city franchise-based 100-ball competition which has been a roaring success.

