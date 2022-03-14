West Indies docked two ICC WTC points for slow over-rate in 1st Test against England

The West Indies have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the first Test played in Antigua.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kraigg Brathwaite's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

Brathwaite pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite, third umpire Nigel Duguid and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer levelled the charge.

( With inputs from ANI )

