India, Australia fined for slow over-rate during WTC final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpire's decision

London [UK], June 12 : Indian batter Shubman Gill will face sanction for his criticism of the umpire's decision over his dismissal on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final while Australia and India have been handed out big fines for maintaining a slow over-rate during the title match.

India were outmanoeuvred by Australia in the big match and lost by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

It was confirmed after the conclusion of the match on Sunday that India will lose all of their match fees for slow over rate and Australia would face h fine of 80 per cent of their match fees for the same reason.

India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, while Australia were found to be four overs short. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Australia and India have been hit with big fines for slow over rates during the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval. India slipped to defeat on day five of the WTC Final, losing by 209 runs to an inspired Australia in south London," ICC said in a release

"And it was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the match on Sunday's final day that India will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate, with Australia also docked 80 percent of their match fees," it added.

ICC said that Shubman Gill has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Gill was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gill's disciplinary record for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

"The incident occurred after the fourth day's play when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. Gill accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," ICC said.

ICC decision means Gill will have to pay the money back as he has effectively incurred 115 per cent of match fees in fines.

Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision.

With their win over India in the ITC final, Australia made history by becoming the first team to clinch all major ICC trophies.

Australia dominated the match and India were bundled out for 234 in 63.3 overs in the second innings while chasing 444 for victory.

India started the fifth day at 164/3, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten at the crease.

However, a game-changing over by Scott Boland, which saw him trap Virat for 49 and Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, started India's downfall. Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 46 while Srikar Bharat (23) was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

The Indian batting line-up failed to put up a fight.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 4/41. Boland took 3/46 while Starc got two wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins got one wicket.

Travis Head was given the 'Player of the Match' title for his attacking 163.

Brief Scores: Australia: 469 and 270/8 (Alex Carey 60*, Marnus Labuschagne 41, Ravindra Jadeja 3/58) won over India: 296 and 234 (Virat Kohli 49, Rohit Sharma 43, Nathan Lyon 4/41).

