IPL 2024: 'Good Pitch, But Average Batting,' Says Shubman Gill After GT's Crushing Defeat to DC

The Gujarat Titans were thrashed by the Delhi Capitals by 111 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Electing to field first, Delhi's pace bowlers dominated, restricting Gujarat to a meager 89 runs in 17.3 overs. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha fell cheaply in the powerplay, from which the home side couldn't recover. Only one Gujarat batsman reached double digits.

Read Also | IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After GT vs DC Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Speaking after the match, a frustrated Gill acknowledged the team's poor batting performance. "Our batting was very average, to be honest," he said. "We need to move on quickly from this defeat and maintain the same mindset for the next game. We have to come back and try again."

Gill defended the pitch, stating that dismissals were due to batting errors, not the surface. "The wicket was alright," he said. "Our dismissals, mine included, had nothing to do with the pitch. It was simply a case of bad batting and poor shot selection."

The loss significantly impacted Gujarat's net run rate, allowing Delhi to leapfrog them in the IPL points table. Gujarat now sits in seventh place with six points from seven matches.

Read Also | Lowest Totals In IPL: Here’s All-Time Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League History

"We need to win five of our remaining seven matches to maintain our record of reaching the IPL playoffs every season," Gill concluded. Gujarat's next challenge is an away fixture against Punjab Kings on April 21, a team that already defeated them earlier this season.