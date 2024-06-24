Shubman Gill Named Captain as BCCI Announces Indian Squad for Zimbabwe T20Is

Subman Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Indian cricket team for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday, June 24. The squad includes several promising youngsters who have displayed exceptional talent in both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket over the past year.

Among the notable call-ups are Riyan Parag and Abhishek Sharma, who were standout performers during the IPL 2024 season. Additionally, Nitish Kumar Reddy from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been named in the squad as a specialist fast-bowling all-rounder alongside Abhishek Sharma.

India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour includes:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

The tour to Zimbabwe includes a 5-match T20I series scheduled for July, immediately following the T20 World Cup 2024. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board confirmed India's visit to Harare in a statement released on January 6. The matches will be held at Harare Sports Club from July 6 to 14, with all games starting at 1 pm local time.

The tour schedule is as follows: