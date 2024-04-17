IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After GT vs DC Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals climbed to sixth place in the IPL standings Wednesday after a convincing six-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The win dropped Gujarat to seventh.

Rajasthan Royals remain atop the table after a thrilling 224-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at Eden Gardens. Kolkata suffered their second loss in six matches, while Rajasthan solidified their lead with 12 points from seven games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad strengthened their position with a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The defeat extended Bangalore's winless streak to six matches, dropping them to 10th. Chennai Super Kings solidified their hold on a top-four spot with a 20-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. CSK sit third in the standings. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians each dropped a spot to eighth and ninth, respectively, following Delhi's triumph.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli leads the competition in runs scored with 361 in seven outings (avg. 72.20). Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag follows closely with 318 runs in seven games (avg. 63.30). Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders is third with 276 runs in six matches. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) also has 276 runs in seven games (avg. 55.20).

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals holds the purple cap with 12 wickets in seven games. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) sits second with 10 wickets in six games (avg. 14.60).

Here's the IPL 2024 points table after the GT vs DC game:

TeamsMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
Rajasthan Royals76100120.677
Kolkata Knight Riders6420081.399
Chennai Super Kings6420080.726
Sunrisers Hyderabad6420080.502
Lucknow Super Giants6330060.038
Delhi Capitals734006-0.074
Gujarat Titans734006-1.303
Punjab Kings624004-0.218
Mumbai Indians624004-0.234
Royal Challengers Bengaluru716002-1.185

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the GT vs DC game:

PlayerMatchesInningsNot OutRunsHighest ScoreAverageBalls FacedStrike Rate100s50s4s6s
Virat Kohli772361113*72.2245147.34123514
Riyan Parag77231884*63.6197161.42032220
Sunil Narine66027610946147187.75112620
Sanju Samson77227682*55.2178155.05032711
Shubman Gill77126389*43.83174151.1402219

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the GT vs DC game:

PlayerMatchesInningsOversRunsWicketsBest BowlingAverageEconomyStrike Rate4 Wickets5 Wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal7726217123/1118.088.341300
Jasprit Bumrah6624146105/2114.66.0814.401
Khaleel Ahmed7728229102/2122.98.1716.800
Mustafizur Rahman5520183104/2918.39.151210
Pat Cummins662418993/43217.871600

GT vs DC Match Highlights:

The Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed the Gujarat Titans by six wickets on Wednesday (April 17) to register their third win in IPL 2024. After bowling out GT for just 89 runs, DC chased down the target in the ninth over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jake Fraser-McGurk provided DC with a fast start, scoring 20 runs with two fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Spencer Johnson in the second over. Sandeep Warrier then dismissed Prithvi Shaw for six in the third over, reducing DC to 31-2.

A 34-run stand between Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope tilted the game decisively in DC's favor. The duo departed in quick succession, but captain Rishabh Pant and Sumit Kumar shared an unbeaten 25-run stand to take DC home comfortably.

Earlier, DC bowlers justified their captain's decision to bowl first by bowling out GT for a meager 89 runs. It was GT's lowest total in the IPL.

Ishant Sharma gave DC the first breakthrough in the second over, dismissing GT captain Shubman Gill for 8. Wriddhiman Saha could manage only 2 runs. GT lost the wickets of Sai Sudharsan (12) and David Miller (2) within the powerplay, finding themselves reeling at 30-4 in the fifth over.

Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia shared a 17-run stand before both departed on successive deliveries, leaving their team on 48-6. A 31-run knock from Rashid Khan provided some respectability to the total. He was the only GT batsman to reach double digits and score more than 12 runs. The other players to reach double digits were Sudharsan (12) and Tewatia (10).

For DC, Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs claimed two wickets each.

