IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After GT vs DC Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

The Delhi Capitals climbed to sixth place in the IPL standings Wednesday after a convincing six-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The win dropped Gujarat to seventh.

Rajasthan Royals remain atop the table after a thrilling 224-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at Eden Gardens. Kolkata suffered their second loss in six matches, while Rajasthan solidified their lead with 12 points from seven games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad strengthened their position with a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. The defeat extended Bangalore's winless streak to six matches, dropping them to 10th. Chennai Super Kings solidified their hold on a top-four spot with a 20-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday. CSK sit third in the standings. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians each dropped a spot to eighth and ninth, respectively, following Delhi's triumph.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli leads the competition in runs scored with 361 in seven outings (avg. 72.20). Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag follows closely with 318 runs in seven games (avg. 63.30). Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders is third with 276 runs in six matches. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) also has 276 runs in seven games (avg. 55.20).

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals holds the purple cap with 12 wickets in seven games. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) sits second with 10 wickets in six games (avg. 14.60).

- Delhi moves to 6th.

- Gujarat slips to 7th.

- Mumbai slips to 9th.



Here's the IPL 2024 points table after the GT vs DC game:

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 0 12 0.677 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.399 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.726 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.502 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 0 6 0.038 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.074 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 0 6 -1.303 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.218 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.234 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.185

Here's the IPL Orange Cap list after the GT vs DC game:

Player Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Virat Kohli 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 35 14 Riyan Parag 7 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 0 3 22 20 Sunil Narine 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20 Sanju Samson 7 7 2 276 82* 55.2 178 155.05 0 3 27 11 Shubman Gill 7 7 1 263 89* 43.83 174 151.14 0 2 21 9

Here's the IPL Purple Cap list after the GT vs DC game:

Player Matches Innings Overs Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4 Wickets 5 Wickets Yuzvendra Chahal 7 7 26 217 12 3/11 18.08 8.34 13 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah 6 6 24 146 10 5/21 14.6 6.08 14.4 0 1 Khaleel Ahmed 7 7 28 229 10 2/21 22.9 8.17 16.8 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 5 5 20 183 10 4/29 18.3 9.15 12 1 0 Pat Cummins 6 6 24 189 9 3/43 21 7.87 16 0 0

GT vs DC Match Highlights:

The Delhi Capitals (DC) thrashed the Gujarat Titans by six wickets on Wednesday (April 17) to register their third win in IPL 2024. After bowling out GT for just 89 runs, DC chased down the target in the ninth over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jake Fraser-McGurk provided DC with a fast start, scoring 20 runs with two fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Spencer Johnson in the second over. Sandeep Warrier then dismissed Prithvi Shaw for six in the third over, reducing DC to 31-2.

A 34-run stand between Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope tilted the game decisively in DC's favor. The duo departed in quick succession, but captain Rishabh Pant and Sumit Kumar shared an unbeaten 25-run stand to take DC home comfortably.

Earlier, DC bowlers justified their captain's decision to bowl first by bowling out GT for a meager 89 runs. It was GT's lowest total in the IPL.

Ishant Sharma gave DC the first breakthrough in the second over, dismissing GT captain Shubman Gill for 8. Wriddhiman Saha could manage only 2 runs. GT lost the wickets of Sai Sudharsan (12) and David Miller (2) within the powerplay, finding themselves reeling at 30-4 in the fifth over.

Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia shared a 17-run stand before both departed on successive deliveries, leaving their team on 48-6. A 31-run knock from Rashid Khan provided some respectability to the total. He was the only GT batsman to reach double digits and score more than 12 runs. The other players to reach double digits were Sudharsan (12) and Tewatia (10).

For DC, Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs claimed two wickets each.