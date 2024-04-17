Lowest Totals In IPL: Here’s All-Time Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League History, Including Gujarat Titans’ 89 All Out

The Gujarat Titans registered their lowest total in IPL history during Wednesday's match against the Delhi Capitals at the ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 17, 2024 09:58 PM2024-04-17T21:58:06+5:302024-04-17T22:00:17+5:30

Lowest Totals In IPL: Here’s All-Time Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League History, Including Gujarat Titans’ 89 All Out | Lowest Totals In IPL: Here’s All-Time Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League History, Including Gujarat Titans’ 89 All Out

Lowest Totals In IPL: Here’s All-Time Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League History, Including Gujarat Titans’ 89 All Out

Next

The Gujarat Titans registered their lowest total in IPL history during Wednesday's match against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT were bowled out for 89 in 17.3 overs.

Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with two each. Rashid Khan was the top scorer for GT, playing a counter-attacking knock of 31 runs in just 24 balls before falling to Mukesh.  GT's previous lowest total was 125 all out against the same opposition in the 2023 edition.

Gujarat Titans’ Lowest Totals in IPL History:

Match DetailsScoreVenueYear
GT vs DC89 all outAhmedabad2024
GT vs DC125/6Ahmedabad2023
GT vs LSG130 all outLucknow2024
GT vs LSG135/6Lucknow2023
GT vs PBKS143/8Mumbai2023


Meanwhile, the all-time lowest total in IPL history belongs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were dismissed for a paltry 49 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Rajasthan Royals hold the unfortunate distinction of featuring twice in the next three lowest totals: 58 against Bengaluru in 2009 and 59 against the same opponent in 2023.

Here's the list of the lowest totals in IPL history:

TeamScoreOpponentYear
Royal Challengers Bangalore49Kolkata Knight Riders2017
Rajasthan Royals58Royal Challengers Bangalore2009
Rajasthan Royals59Royal Challengers Bangalore2023
Delhi Daredevils66Mumbai Indians2017
Delhi Daredevils67Kings XI Punjab2017
Kolkata Knight Riders67Mumbai Indians2008
Royal Challengers Bangalore68Sunrisers Hyderabad2022
Royal Challengers Bangalore70Chennai Super Kings2019
Royal Challengers Bangalore70Rajasthan Royals2014
Kings XI Punjab73Rising Pune Supergiant2017
Kochi Tuskers Kerela74Deccan Chargers2011
Chennai Super Kings79Mumbai Indians2013
Delhi Daredevils80Sunrisers Hyderabad2013
Rajasthan Royals81Kolkata Knight Riders2011
Deccan Chargers82Royal Challengers Bengaluru2010
Royal Challengers Bangalore82Kolkata Knight Riders2008
Lucknow Super Giants82Gujarat Titans2022
Delhi Daredevils83Chennai Super Kings2013
Kolkata Knight Riders84/8Royal Challengers Bangalore2020
Delhi Daredevils84Chennai Super Kings2014
Rajasthan Royals85Kolkata Knight Riders2021
Mumbai Indians87Sunrisers Hyderabad2018
Delhi Daredevils87Rajasthan Royals2008
Royal Challengers Bangalore87Chennai Super Kings2009
Mumbai Indians87Kings XI Punjab2011
Kings XI Punjab88Royal Challengers Bengaluru2018
Kings XI Punjab88Royal Challengers Bengaluru2015
Gujarat Titans89Delhi Capitals2024*
Open in app
Tags :IPL 2024Gujarat TitansDelhi CapitalsCricket NewsRishabh Pant