Lowest Totals In IPL: Here’s All-Time Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League History, Including Gujarat Titans’ 89 All Out

The Gujarat Titans registered their lowest total in IPL history during Wednesday's match against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT were bowled out for 89 in 17.3 overs.
Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with two each. Rashid Khan was the top scorer for GT, playing a counter-attacking knock of 31 runs in just 24 balls before falling to Mukesh. GT's previous lowest total was 125 all out against the same opposition in the 2023 edition.
Gujarat Titans’ Lowest Totals in IPL History:
|Match Details
|Score
|Venue
|Year
|GT vs DC
|89 all out
|Ahmedabad
|2024
|GT vs DC
|125/6
|Ahmedabad
|2023
|GT vs LSG
|130 all out
|Lucknow
|2024
|GT vs LSG
|135/6
|Lucknow
|2023
|GT vs PBKS
|143/8
|Mumbai
|2023
Meanwhile, the all-time lowest total in IPL history belongs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were dismissed for a paltry 49 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Rajasthan Royals hold the unfortunate distinction of featuring twice in the next three lowest totals: 58 against Bengaluru in 2009 and 59 against the same opponent in 2023.
Here's the list of the lowest totals in IPL history:
|Team
|Score
|Opponent
|Year
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|49
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2017
|Rajasthan Royals
|58
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2009
|Rajasthan Royals
|59
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2023
|Delhi Daredevils
|66
|Mumbai Indians
|2017
|Delhi Daredevils
|67
|Kings XI Punjab
|2017
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|67
|Mumbai Indians
|2008
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|68
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2022
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|70
|Chennai Super Kings
|2019
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|70
|Rajasthan Royals
|2014
|Kings XI Punjab
|73
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|2017
|Kochi Tuskers Kerela
|74
|Deccan Chargers
|2011
|Chennai Super Kings
|79
|Mumbai Indians
|2013
|Delhi Daredevils
|80
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2013
|Rajasthan Royals
|81
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2011
|Deccan Chargers
|82
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2010
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|82
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2008
|Lucknow Super Giants
|82
|Gujarat Titans
|2022
|Delhi Daredevils
|83
|Chennai Super Kings
|2013
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|84/8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2020
|Delhi Daredevils
|84
|Chennai Super Kings
|2014
|Rajasthan Royals
|85
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2021
|Mumbai Indians
|87
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2018
|Delhi Daredevils
|87
|Rajasthan Royals
|2008
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|87
|Chennai Super Kings
|2009
|Mumbai Indians
|87
|Kings XI Punjab
|2011
|Kings XI Punjab
|88
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2018
|Kings XI Punjab
|88
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2015
|Gujarat Titans
|89
|Delhi Capitals
|2024*