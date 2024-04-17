Lowest Totals In IPL: Here’s All-Time Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League History, Including Gujarat Titans’ 89 All Out

The Gujarat Titans registered their lowest total in IPL history during Wednesday's match against the Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT were bowled out for 89 in 17.3 overs.

Mukesh Kumar picked up three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with two each. Rashid Khan was the top scorer for GT, playing a counter-attacking knock of 31 runs in just 24 balls before falling to Mukesh. GT's previous lowest total was 125 all out against the same opposition in the 2023 edition.

Innings Break!



A dominant bowling performance from Delhi Capitals restricts #GT to their lowest total of 89 in the IPL 🙌#DC chase coming up shortly ⌛️



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/SxAzZl3Jf6#TATAIPL | #GTvDCpic.twitter.com/HRTLZOWh1p — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2024

Gujarat Titans’ Lowest Totals in IPL History:

Match Details Score Venue Year GT vs DC 89 all out Ahmedabad 2024 GT vs DC 125/6 Ahmedabad 2023 GT vs LSG 130 all out Lucknow 2024 GT vs LSG 135/6 Lucknow 2023 GT vs PBKS 143/8 Mumbai 2023



Meanwhile, the all-time lowest total in IPL history belongs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were dismissed for a paltry 49 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017. Rajasthan Royals hold the unfortunate distinction of featuring twice in the next three lowest totals: 58 against Bengaluru in 2009 and 59 against the same opponent in 2023.

Here's the list of the lowest totals in IPL history: