Shubman Gill To Lead India in T20I Series Against Zimbabwe; Parag, Abhishek Sharma Get Maiden Call-Ups

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : The Men's Selection Committee on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe for the five-match T20I series, starting July 6.

Opener Shubman Gill has been named as the captain for the tour and will lead a new-look India side for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in early July following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"India will visit Harare in the first week of July to participate in a 5-match T20I series against the hosts," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official statement.

After the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 concludes on Saturday, India will shift its focus to the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting from July 6 with the first game to be held at Harare Sports Club.

The squad features just two players from the main squad for the T20 World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. The rest of the squad who are part of T20 WC has been rested.

The likes of Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed who are in the reserves player list of the T20 World Cup touring party, also have been added to the squad.

Promising young players who have proven themselves in the Indian Premier League and domestic arena over the past 12 months have received multiple call-ups from India.

Aside from the familiar international names, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande received maiden call-ups on the back of their impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 seasons. The team boasts two spin options in Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar.

Mukesh Kumar, Avesh, Deshpande, and Khaleel front a potent pace attack. Nitish Reddy is another pace-bowling all-rounder who has been fast-tracked; his stellar season with Sunrisers Hyderabad attracted heads.

Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson, who haven't played in a T20 World Cup match yet, will compete for a spot in the starting lineup.

The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club and the second will be held at the same venue the next day. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at Harare Sports Club.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: duhubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor