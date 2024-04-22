"Would have liked to finish it a bit early": Shubman Gill on win against PBKS

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 22 : Following the victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill said that it would have been better if they had finished off the game early.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-round performance guided them to a three-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday.

"Would have liked to finish it a bit early, but good to get those two points. (Captaincy) It's been very exciting for me to be able to take up this role. Except for the over-rate, everything has been good. When I am out there batting, I just want to play as a batter, I don't want to think too much about the captaincy. He (Livingstone) was trying to rush me there but the ball that I got out, I would have made that decision even if I was batting as a batsman or even without that little bit that we had (small altercation)," Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, a fine spell from Sai Kishore (4/33) bundled out PBKS for 142 in their 20 overs.

PBKS failed to capitalise on momentum from a half-century of skipper Sam Curran (20) and Prabhsimran Singh (35) and it was contributions from Harpreet Brar (29) and Harpreet Singh (14) that took PBKS beyond 100 runs.

GT faced hiccups in their chase too, but knocks from Rahul Tewatia (36*), skipper Shubman Gill (35) and Sai Sudharsan (31) took the team to finishing line with three wickets and five balls to spare.

Harshal Patel (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.

Sai Kishore took home the Player of the Match award.

