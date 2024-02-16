IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Day 2: Why England Began Innings at 5/0?

During the second day (February 16) of the third Test match against India in Rajkot, England commenced their innings at 5 runs for zero wickets. The penalty was incurred by India during the 102nd over of their first innings when Ravichandran Ashwin accidentally ran over the pitch after playing a shot towards cover. This incident prompted an intervention from the on-field umpire Joel Wilson, who penalized India by awarding five runs to England.

Earlier, on the first day of the Test match, Ravindra Jadeja received a warning for a similar offence of running over the pitch. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC) law, the protected area of the pitch is defined as a rectangle bounded by imaginary lines parallel to the popping creases and 5 ft/1.52 m in front of each, with additional lines parallel to the line joining the centre of the two middle stumps.

Hence, Rohit Sharma-led India incurred a five-run penalty due to Ashwin's infringement during the second day of the third Test match against England in Rajkot."