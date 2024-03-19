IPL 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin and Janhvi Kapoor's Fun Banter for CSK vs RCB Match Tickets, Goes Viral



India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin who is known for his social media banter engaged in a hilarious chat with the parody account of actress Janhvi Kapoor. It all began with Ashwin replying on a post on X by Ravindra Jadeja. "Jaddu! I couldn't control my surprise and laughter through and through your message," Ashwin wrote in reply to "Did you like my Tamil" post by his Indian cricket teammate.In reply to that post, a X user with the display name "Janhvi kapoor(Parody)", having a following of over 10000, wrote: "Very nice Aswin"

To which, Ashwin wrote: "Hey Janhvi"

One X user then said: "its parody anna.....reply here...."

"Omg . Is that so? I am heartbroken (in emoji)," replied Ashwin.

"Sir nan fake account" the X user with the display name "Janhvi kapoor(Parody)" said then.

To which, Ashwin said: "U shouldn't say it, cos it says parody and the fun is to interact as if you are real."

The conversation then connected to IPL match tickets with Janhvi saying, “Thank you Ashwin sir for the Box ticket for #CSKvRCB . Love to see Thala and King in Chepauk soon. #csktickets,” the account holder wrote. Ashwin gave a cheeky reply.“he least I can do for you😍😍. Btw can you send me those G stand tickets in return for what I have done for you?” he wrote.

Ravichandran Ashwin was recently felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for reaching the milestone of 500 Test wickets. During the felicitation ceremony, Ashwin recalled how Dhoni had reposed faith in him during the 2011 IPL season.With 516 scalps in 100 Tests, Ashwin is a bonafide superstar in Indian cricket, just second behind the great Anil Kumble in the list of top Indian wicket-takers in the five-day format. Ashwin will next be seen in the IPL where he will be representing Rajasthan Royals.

