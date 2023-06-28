West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza move up in ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], June 28 : West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza moved up the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings with their impressive performance in the group stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

According to ICC, Pooran has jumped 13 places into the top 20 of the ODI batting rankings following two centuries for West Indies at the Qualifiers.

The Windies batter was the second-highest scorer during the group stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier with 296 runs, including 115 against Nepal. He is 19th in the latest ODI batting rankings.

Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza is the other big mover rising seven places to 27th following three powerful innings in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The 37-year-old opened the campaign with 102* against the Netherlands.

Raza has had as much impact with his off-spin and is also among the top six wicket-takers at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier with eight scalps.

The dazzling form with both bat and ball saw Raza climb two spots to third in the ODI all-rounder rankings, behind Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan.

Scott Edwards' three fifties from three innings at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier has pushed the Netherlands skipper 24 places higher to 40th in the ODI batting rankings, while the tournament's current top run-scorer Sean Williams of Zimbabwe climbs 10 spots to 43rd.

Wanindu Hasaranga has equaled Pakistan great Waqar Younis' record for the most consecutive five-wicket hauls. The Sri Lanka spinner is also the leading wicket-taker in the group stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier with 18 scalps from four matches and has risen two spots to 24th in the ODI Bowling Rankings.

There were no changes to the top 10 of the ODI batting or bowling rankings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor