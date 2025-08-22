Why Is ICC Hosting Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai Instead of Bengaluru? DY Patil to Host 5 Matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced revised venue changes for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2025. Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will host five matches, replacing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This has excited cricket fans from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The tournament, featuring eight teams, will begin on September 30, 2025, and the final match will be held on November 2, 2025, either in Colombo, Sri Lanka, or Navi Mumbai. Matches will be played across five different venues in India and Sri Lanka, with Navi Mumbai set to host the second semi-final game on October 30, 2025, while Guwahati or Colombo will host the first semi-final match on October 29, 2025.

Why Matches Shifted to Navi Mumbai From Bengaluru?

The ICC announced that Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will host five matches of the prestigious ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 due to the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, other venues for the Women's Cricket World Cup remain unchanged. If Pakistan qualifies for the knockout stages, they will play their semi-final match in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Also Read | AUS vs SA, 2nd ODI: Australia Bowl Out South Africa for 277 in Mackay, Matthew Breetzke Shines With 88.

Additionally, if Pakistan advances to the final, that match will also be held in Colombo on November 2. An adjustment for India vs Pakistan semi-final matches, which would be staged as the first semi-final in Colombo. In the event Pakistan do not reach the semi-finals, all knockout matches will be conducted in India.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed Navi Mumbai for hosting cricket matches in past, in clouding Women's IPL which has inspires fans. He said the city has emerged one of the genuine home for women's cricket in past recent years. The support likely to receive during this international event will be remarkable, stated Shah.

Stadiums to Host Women’s ODI World Cup:

ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Women's World Cup 2025 Schedule:

The updated match schedule for #CWC25 is out now 🏆



All the action starts on 30 September! 🗓️



✍️: https://t.co/jBoQOHox5Vpic.twitter.com/RcErcJR6yU — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2025

Tuesday, 30 Sept: India vs Sri Lanka, Guwahati

Wednesday, 1 Oct: Australia vs New Zealand, Indore

Thursday, 2 Oct: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Colombo

Friday, 3 Oct: England vs South Africa, Guwahati

Saturday, 4 Oct: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Sunday, 5 Oct: India vs Pakistan, Colombo

Monday, 6 Oct: New Zealand vs South Africa, Indore

Tuesday, 7 Oct: England vs Bangladesh, Guwahati

Wednesday, 8 Oct: Australia vs Pakistan, Colombo

Thursday, 9 Oct: India vs South Africa, Visakhapatnam

Friday, 10 Oct: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Guwahati

Saturday, 11 Oct: England vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Sunday, 12 Oct: India vs Australia, Visakhapatnam

Monday, 13 Oct: South Africa vs Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam

Tuesday, 14 Oct: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Wednesday, 15 Oct: England vs Pakistan, Colombo

Thursday, 16 Oct: Australia vs Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam

Friday, 17 Oct: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Colombo

Saturday, 18 Oct: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Colombo

Sunday, 19 Oct: India vs England, Indore

Monday, 20 Oct: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Navi Mumbai

Tuesday, 21 Oct: South Africa vs Pakistan, Colombo

Wednesday, 22 Oct: Australia vs England, Indore

Thursday, 23 Oct: India vs New Zealand, Navi Mumbai

Friday, 24 Oct: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Colombo

Saturday, 25 Oct: Australia vs South Africa, Indore

Sunday, 26 Oct: England vs New Zealand, Visakhapatnam

Sunday, 26 Oct: India vs Bangladesh, Navi Mumbai

Wednesday, 29 Oct: Semifinal 1, Guwahati/Colombo

Thursday, 30 Oct: Semifinal 2, Navi Mumbai

Sunday, 2 Nov: Final, Navi Mumbai