WI vs Eng, 2nd Test: Brathwaite, Blackwood tons frustrate visitors on Day 3 (Stumps)

Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood made brilliant centuries as West Indies dominated Day 3 of the second Test in the Barbados sunshine against England.

The West Indies captain and vice-captain stepped up for their side in reply to England's mammoth 507/9 declared, batting together for 411 balls in an outstanding 183-run partnership that put the tourists' attack under huge strain. West Indies are still trailing visitors by 219 runs.

Brathwaite, whose resolute century was his tenth in Test cricket, remained unbeaten on 109 at the close.

And nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph will re-join him in the middle on the fourth morning after the late dismissal of Blackwood to part-timer Dan Lawrence for 102.

West Indies had resumed on 71/1, still 436 runs behind. England spinner Jack Leach provided England with a much-needed breakthrough, when Shamarh Brooks plinked a short ball straight to Chris Woakes at point, ending a promising 39-run knock.

And Nkrumah Bonner joined Brooks in the pavilion when he was trapped in-front by Ben Stokes for a 33-ball nine. Jermaine Blackwood survived through until lunch to leave West Indies 114/3 after a relatively slow morning, with captain Brathwaite still out in the middle on 44*.

West Indies enjoyed the better of the afternoon session with Brathwaite (79*) and Blackwood (50*) still on the crease at tea, with the score at 196/3.

Both WI batters brought up their tons in the final session. England finally broke the 183-run partnership, with part-timer Lawrence, whose turning delivery fooled Blackwood and trapped him plumb in front.

Nightwatchman Joseph saw his team through to the close, and West Indies will resume on 288/4 after a superb day with the bat, but still 219 short of England's first-innings score with two days of the Test remaining.

Brief Scores: England 507/9 d (Joe Root 153, Ben Stokes 120; Veerasammy Permaul 3/126) vs West Indies 288/4 (Brathwaite 109*, Jermaine Blackwood 102; Dan Lawrence 1-8)

( With inputs from ANI )

