Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph to return home early from Zimbabwe to prepare for series against India

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 5 : Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will not be part of the remaining matches of West Indies in the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe as they are returning early to West Indies, reported by ESPNcricinfo.

West Indies' challenge in the World Cup Qualifier ended after they lost their match against Scotland by seven wickets in Super Six on July 1. However, they still have two matches to play against Oman and Sri Lanka.

Desmond Haynes, lead selector for the West Indies men's team said that Jason and Alzarri are being called early to keep them fresh for the upcoming series against India.

"Jason and Alzarri are two of our leading bowlers in all formats. We have a full schedule for the upcoming series against India, where we begin the new ICC World Test Championship, then followed by the ODIs and the five T20Is. Therefore, we had dialogue, and it was felt the best move at this time is to have two of our leading bowlers return early from Zimbabwe," Haynes said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Legspinner Yannic Cariah had previously withdrawn from the Qualifier due to a facial injury sustained during a practice session and gone for surgery. Only 13 players remain in their side after Holder and Joseph's return, and no replacements have yet been announced.

The Caribbean team will start their home series against India on July 12. India will play the first test of two test series in Roseau. The second Test will be played in Port of Spain from July 20. They will also clash in Three matches ODI series and five T20I series.

Holder and Joseph are expected to be the spearhead of their bowling attack. Holder contributed with both the bat and the ball during the World Cup Qualifier, scoring 144 runs from five innings at an average of 36 and taking six wickets at a 35.33 average. Meanwhile, Joseph has been their most effective bowler, taking eight wickets in his first five matches at an average of 32.11.

