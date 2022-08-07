WI vs Ind, 4th T20I: Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul guides India to win over West Indies by 59 runs

Arshdeep Singh's three-wicket haul helped India to defeat West Indies by 59 runs at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Saturday.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh bagged three wickets, while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi all picked up two wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 132.

Chasing 192, West Indies got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, Brandon King, on 18 runs on board. In the fourth over Devon Thomas fell prey to Avesh Khan after scoring just one run.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran and middle-order batter Rovman Powell top-scored for the Windies with 24 runs each, while five West Indies players were sent back to the pavilion with single-digit scores.

Earlier put into bat, Rishabh Pant and captain Rohit Sharma failed to play big knocks but made useful contributions to guide India to 191 for 5. Axar Patel smashed some big shots towards the end to remain unbeaten on 20 off 8 deliveries. Sanju Samson played a calm knock of 30 not out off 23 balls.

Hosts' left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy was proved to be the most expensive bowler for West Indies in T20Is.

Brief score: India 191/5 (Rishabh Pant 44, Rohit Sharma 33; Alzarri Joseph 2-29) vs West Indies 132 all out (Nicholas Pooran 24, Rovman Powell 24; Arshdeep Singh 3-12).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor