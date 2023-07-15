WI vs IND: Yashasvi came and batted sensibly, says Rohit after 1st Test win

Roseau (Dominica), July 15 India captain Rohit Sharma lavished praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after the debutant's 171 helped visitors secure an innings win over the hosts West Indies in the first Test match, here.

Rohit said Yashasvi batted sensibly and didn't panic when his temperament was tested. The 21-year-old stitched together a 229-run partnership with Rohit as the visitors scored 421/5 in their first innings before declaring in response to West Indies' first innings score of 150.

"He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking. The chats were to remind him that 'you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here'," Rohit was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"Every run you score for the country is important. It was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn't easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then came out and bowled really well.”

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor