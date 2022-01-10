WI vs Ire: Stirling, Getkate to join squad in Jamaica after testing negative for COVID-19

Ireland all-rounders Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate have been tested negative for COVID-19 and will join the squad in Jamaica.

Ireland and West Indies are locking horns in the ODI series. Stirling and Getkate had tested positive for COVID-19 last month ahead of the Windies series and were in mandatory 10-day quarantine in Florida.

"Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate: the pair had to isolate in Florida after testing positive for COVID. They are travelling to Jamaica today after testing negative yesterday," Cricket Ireland said in a statement.

Ireland cricketers Simi Singh and Ben White were ruled out of the first ODI against West Indies on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Both the players are still awaiting the results of their RT-PCR tests after a service delay.

"Simi Singh and Ben White: while the team's medical staff are still awaiting the results of their PCR tests after a service delay, it is likely both players will be out of the entire series after an antigen test on Friday night came back with a positive COVID result," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, in the first ODI Shamarh Brooks and Kieron Pollard starred with the bat as West Indies defeated Ireland by 24 runs here at the Sabina Park on Sunday.

The two sides will meet in the second and third ODI on January 11 and 14 respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

