CWC Qualifiers: Hasaranga, Karunaratne shine as SL enter Super Six following 133 run win over Ireland

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 25 : Dimuth Karunaratne's century and a historic third-successive five-wicket haul by Wanindu Hasanranga helped an all-round Sri Lanka defeat Ireland by 133 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match at Bulawayo on Sunday, ending the latter's hopes of coming to India for the global cricketing event.

Sri Lanka outshined Ireland in all three departments. With this result, Sri Lanka make it to the Super Six stage of the Qualifier while Ireland are out of the World Cup race. One-time champions are at the top with three wins in three matches and a total of six points.

On the other hand, Ireland is yet to win a game, have lost all of their three matches. They are at fourth position.

In the chase of 326, despite the early fall of openers Paul Stirling (6) and Andy McBrine (17), Ireland tried to keep with the asking rate and finished their first powerplay at 56/2. Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's premier performer with ball in the Qualifier, struck in his very first over to remove the Ireland skipper, Andrew Balbirnie (12). Dasun Shanaka followed this up with the wicket of Lorcan Tucker (0), and the Ireland chase was in peril at 58/4.

Harry Tector (33 in 35 balls) and Curtis Campher (39 in 31 balls) provided last hope to Ireland but their dismissals by the 20-over mark left the Men in Green on the verge of a massive defeat. Ireland's tail took the aggressive route but could not survive the guile of Hasaranga who finished with 5/79. Besides that, Maheesh Theekshana also took 2/29.

Ireland was bundled out for just 192 in 31 overs.

This was his third consecutive five-wicket haul in ODIs. With this, Hasaranga equals the world record for most consecutive five-fors in ODIs with Pakistan's Waqar Younis.

Sri Lanka hit the accelerator early on, and did not let up the pressure against Ireland. This was their second score in excess of 300 in the tournament.

Positive batting from Pathum Nissanka (20) and Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka get off to a flyer. The duo went run-a-ball for their stand of 48 before Nissanka fell to a mistimed pull against the incoming Barry McCarthy. The very next ball, McCarthy got one to angle in and trapped Kusal Mendis lbw for a duck. Sri Lanka was 58 for two at the end of the first powerplay.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Karunaratne kept their foot on the pedal as Sri Lanka's scoring rate went above six runs an over. Karunaratne brought up his fifty during this stand. This was his third consecutive half-century in the tournament.

Samarawickrama brought up a half-century of his own in the 22nd over, even as the duo brought up their century stand off merely 90 balls.

Karunaratne-Samarawickrama continued going great guns after the 25-over mark, even as Ireland did not help their case with poor work in the field, including a couple of dropped catches. By the time, Gareth Delany had accounted for Samarawickrama (82 in 86 balls, with four boundaries) in the 36th over, Sri Lanka was 216/3. Karunaratne brought up his maiden ODI century in the very next over, but could not continue for long. He was cleaned up by Mark Adair for 103 in 103 balls, consisting of eight fours.

Charith Asalanka (38 in 30 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Dhananjaya de Silva (42* in 35 balls, with four boundaries and a six) played important knocks towards the end, but Sri Lanka's tail failed to wag. They fell way short of 350, which seemed like a strong possibility while Karunaratne and Samarawickrama were at the crease. SL was bundled out for 325 in 49.5 overs.

Mark Adair (4/46) and Barry McCarthy (3/56) were among the best bowlers for Ireland.

Andrew Balbirnie called it right at the toss and bowled first at the Queens Sports Club in a must-win match to keep their dreams of India 2023 alive.

