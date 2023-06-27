Paul Stirling completes 9,000 runs in international cricket

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], June 27 : Ireland opener Paul Stirling completed 9,000 runs in international cricket on Tuesday.

The veteran opener accomplished this feat during his side's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match against UAE in Bulawayo.

Though Ireland has failed to qualify for the Super Six round of the tournament and are out of the tournament, Stirling scored a massive 162 in 134 balls, with 15 fours and eight sixes to guide his team to a consolation win.

Since his international debut in 2008, Stirling has played 281 matches, in which he has scored 9,053 runs at an average of 33.77. He has scored 16 centuries and 49 half-centuries for the Irish, with the best score of 177. He is the leading scorer for Ireland in the sport.

In five Tests, he has scored 253 runs at an average of 25.30. He has scored one century in the format, with best score of 103. He is the sixth-highest scorer for Ireland in Tests, a format which this country has not played much.

In 152 ODIs, Stirling has scored 5,525 runs at an average of 38.36. He has scored 14 centuries and 27 half-centuries in his ODI career, with the best score of 177. He is the highest scorer for Ireland in this format.

He has also played 124 T20Is, he has scored 3,275 runs at an average of 28.72. Stirling has scored a century and 22 half-centuries in the format and is the country's highest scorer in the format. He is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in the format.

Monstrous century by Stirling followed by exceptional contributions from bowlers helped Ireland end their disappointing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a 138-run consolation win over UAE at Bulawayo on Tuesday.

With this win, Ireland ends their group-stage campaign in fourth place in Group B, with one win and three losses. They have a total of only two points. UAE is at the bottom, having lost all of their four matches.

In the chase of 350, UAE started off well with a 58-run opening stand between Muhammad Waseem (45 in 32 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Aryansh Sharma (18). After the dismissal of Waseem, UAE lost some wickets quickly. They were reduced to 109/6 in 20.3 overs.

Then came a 70-run stand for the seventh wicket between Basil Hameed (39 in 52 balls, with three sixes) and Sanchit Sharma (44 in 54 with a four and three sixes). With the required rate getting higher, it did not keep them in the game, but atleast put UAE in a position to bow out of the tournament with a respectful score.

But their dismissals left UAE with very little firepower and they were bundled out for 211 in 39 overs.

Andy McBrine (2/34), George Dockrell (2/32), Josh Little (2/30) and Curtis Campher (2/14) were impressive with the ball for Ireland.

Earlier, put to bat first by UAE, Ireland posted a massive 349/4 in their 50 overs.

Paul Stirling's powerful century, a knock of 162 in 134 balls, with 15 fours and eight sixes largely powered the Irish innings.

He had a 183-run third wicket stand with skipper Andy Balbirnie (66 in 88 balls, with five fours and a six).

Harry Tector, the top-ranked Irish batter, continued his rich run of form with a knock of 57 in 33 balls. His knock had four boundaries and two sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell fired small, but impactful cameos in the end to take Ireland to a big score.

Sanchit Sharma (3/46) was the pick of the bowlers for UAE.

Stirling was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

