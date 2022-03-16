Women's 2022 World Cup: India face second defeat after Heather Knight shines in low scoring thriller

Skipper Heather Knight scored a brilliant fifty as England defeated India by 4 wickets at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.Batting first, India were bundled out for 134 run in 36.2 overs as England bowlers rose to the occasion brilliantly in a important tie for them in the ongoing Women's World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Spinner Charlotte Dean was the pick of the bowlers as she claimed 4 wickets while pacer Anya Shrubsole took two to rattle the Indian batting. Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross claimed one wicket each. For India, only Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami provided resistance against a tight England bowling attack. After being put into bat first by England skipper Heather Knight, India lost half their side inside the first 17 overs of play. India lost two early wickets of Yastika Bhatia and captain Mithali Raj to Shrubsole followed by an unfortunate run-out of Deepti Sharma as she departed to a brilliant throw from Kate for a duck.

