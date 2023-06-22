Women's Ashes: Australia win toss, opt to bat in one-off Test against England

Nottingham [UK], June 22 : Australia's skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bat in the one-off Test match of the Women's Ashes 2023 series at the Trent Bridge on Thursday.

After witnessing a gripping first Test match of the Men's Ashes 2023 series, the women's team is now set to play a multi-format Ashes 2023 series. The women's Ashes 2023 series will feature 3 T20Is followed by 3 ODIs. Points from all of these will be tallied to determine the winner of the Ashes.

"Sun's out and we'd like to bat, the wicket looks pretty good. There's obviously going to be a little in it for the bowlers but I think we can get a good score. I'd be lying if I said if I wasn't nervous but it's an exciting time for me, my family is here as well. Preparations have been going really well, the girls are in a great place to come out here and compete. We'll have to wait and see how a 5-day game will go, the wicket might play a few more tricks. We've got two debutants, Phoebe Litchfield and Kim Garth, we've got spinners galore. We haven't really reinvented the wheel, we're going to play the way we've played in the last 4-5 years and back ourselves to get the results," Australia Women's team skipper Alyssa Healy said.

While, England Women's team skipper Heather Knight said, "We were going to have a bowl, the wicket looks good and I don't think it'll deteriorate. Filer and Wyatt make their debuts. We want to be positive and always look to take the game forward and put pressure on the pressure. Lauren is quick and she'll take wickets. Same with Danni, she's an attacking player. I think a 5-day game is brilliant, rain has affected the last few games, hopefully, 5 days will give us a great chance to get a result."

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.

